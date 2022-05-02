ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot, Flight Instructor Unscathed In Jersey Shore Plane Crash: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Plane crash Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Two people walked away unscathed after his plane crashed on the Jersey Shore Sunday, May 1, as first reported by the Lakewood Scoop.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at Ocean County Airport in Bayville around 6 p.m., the FAA said in a release. The aircraft had departed from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown.

The occupants were a pilot and flight instructor, the Asbury Park Press reports.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

