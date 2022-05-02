Pilot, Flight Instructor Unscathed In Jersey Shore Plane Crash: Report

Plane crash Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Two people walked away unscathed after his plane crashed on the Jersey Shore Sunday, May 1, as first reported by the Lakewood Scoop.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at Ocean County Airport in Bayville around 6 p.m., the FAA said in a release. The aircraft had departed from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown.

The occupants were a pilot and flight instructor, the Asbury Park Press reports.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.