Need something for Mother‘s Day? Stop by the All Homemade Craft Show in Cloquet, to find something unique. Alyssa O‘Connor just had her second baby three weeks ago. But she’s excited to show her refinished furniture. “I love how you can shop for mom, by helping other moms, like me, who have their own businesses. You can help women like me achieve their dreams. I do this so I can stay home with my kids. And I love meeting people.”

CLOQUET, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO