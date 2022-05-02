ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Alexis Patterson missing 20 years, mom believes she's alive

By Sam Kraemer
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Twenty years later, Alexis Patterson's mother and family are holding onto hope she will return home. The 7-year-old Milwaukee girl went missing after walking to school with her stepfather in 2002. Her mother is convinced Alexis is still alive. Ayanna Patterson was adamant in saying a woman...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 8

TC B Wilger
4d ago

Step-father killed her and hid her.The mother is well aware of it.

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Milwaukee#Dna#Laron Bourgeois
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy