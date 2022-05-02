ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pedal pub driver charged with DUI after crash injures 15 in Atlanta

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUStI_0fQ5R1lF00
Pedal pub crash Stock photo of a 13 seater pedal-powered touring vehicle transporting tourists in Asheville, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2019. Fifteen people were injured in Atlanta on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a pedal pub group cruising through Midtown overturned. transports tourists around town, with stops at pubs en route. (J. Michael Jones/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Fifteen people were injured in Atlanta on Saturday after a pedal pub group cruising through Midtown overturned.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence, as well as a permit violation, WSB-TV reported.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Pedal Pub Atlanta vehicle was moving too fast and toppled at 14th Street and West Peachtree, the TV station reported.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed to WSB that two of the 15 passengers are listed in critical condition, three suffered serious injuries and 10 sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to a statement issued by Atlanta police, no other vehicles were involved, and the pedal pub “tipped over while making a turn,” USA Today reported.

Pedal Pub Atlanta allows people to pedal along a route and stop at bars and restaurants along the way, according to its official website.

Riders are allowed to bring beer and wine on the pedal pubs, but they cannot bring liquor or take drinks off the ride, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Driver convicted of killing pedestrian after racing in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a pedestrian in 2020 while racing another car in traffic, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Andrea Spencer, 25, was racing another car in Parkway Village going west on Winchester Road. Investigators said Spencer and the other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Pub#Atlanta Police#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv#Wsb Radio#Wsbradio#The Pedal Pub Atlanta#Atlanta Fire And Rescue#Usa Today#Cox Media Group
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOK-TV

Two dead after gas station shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Police got...
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

Woman charged with putting hit on maintenance man; 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot after a woman facilitated a hit on her maintenance man at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said. Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say his neighbor, 29-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
101K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy