Springtime in Rocky Mountains poses safety risk for hikers

ESTES PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Springtime in the Rockies can present challenges for visitors. Colorado’s shifts in temperature and precipitation can create safety hazards for some who are unprepared for outdoor activity.

Rocky Mountain National Park officials tell the Problem Solvers snow remains at higher elevations. There are 39 inches of snow at Bear Lake, which has an elevation of a little more than 9,400 feet.

FOX31 traveled there and found people were still walking on the frozen surface, some dressed as if it was a summer day.

One tourist wearing a sweatshirt tells FOX31, “I didn’t expect to see snow honestly.”

Another walked the icy trails in shorts and casual shoes.

“I’m from Texas and I didn’t know any better,” she said.

Safety experts advise all visitors to the high country to be prepared for all weather conditions and follow recommended safety practices, like dressing in layers and never hiking alone. Before leaving for a trip, check your destination website and weather report.

