ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eAws_0fQ5QO5K00
1 of 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10.

The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each fr 152 and 157 days on the active roster.

Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $611,000 last year, when he batted .294 with two homers and 42 RBIs.

Twenty players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through June 24. Hearings before three-person panels usually take place in February but were delayed this year because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Jeffers HR carries streaking Twins past Orioles 7-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the surging Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
FOX Sports

Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Orioles into game 4

Minnesota Twins (15-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-15, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Red Sox host the White Sox to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (10-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-16, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, White...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cubs play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-14, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA, .96 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-3, 5.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Ap#Major League Baseball
The Associated Press

Thursday Sports in Brief

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Guardians face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (16-11, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (12-13, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.76 ERA, .99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -144, Guardians +123; over/under...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Orioles host the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -119, Royals +100; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Braves host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (17-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-15, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Braves: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to start a three-game series. Atlanta is 12-15 overall and 6-7 in home games....
MILWAUKEE, WI
KARE

COVID outbreak hits Twins, including manager Rocco Baldelli

BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will miss Thursday night's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles after testing positive for COVID-19. In a post on the Twins website, team also confirms that pitcher Dylan Bundy tested positive for COVID, one day after pitching in the team's 9-4 loss on Wednesday. The Associated Press later reported that second baseman Luis Arraez also had a positive COVID test.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Angels take on the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (9-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-10, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Angels: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles has an 8-5 record in home...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Astros host the Tigers, aim to continue home win streak

Detroit Tigers (8-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-11, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 4.15 ERA, .97 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -197, Tigers +167; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy