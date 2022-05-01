ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kent Bazemore speaks on his future with the Lakers

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDlkK_0fQ5PiVX00

Guard Kent Bazemore was expected to be a key contributor for the Los Angeles Lakers when they signed him last summer.

But due to poor play, especially on the offensive end, he fell out of the rotation early in the season after starting the team’s first 13 games.

After that, he was nothing but an afterthought, especially for fans of the Purple and Gold.

But it sounds as though Bazemore is at least open to the idea of staying with the team.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Kent Bazemore’s future with the team is certainly up in the air, as the veteran is a free agent this offseason. He recently spoke about the idea of returning to L.A.

“’What I’ll say is nothing ain’t much better than being a Laker, right?’ Bazemore said. ‘So, getting to see Kob numbers on the wall every day I went to practice was good inspiration for me. … There’s nothing like it, man.’

“Bazemore was then asked if there’s still some appeal for him to return to the team, and he said there ‘for sure’ is.”

The 6-foot-4 will be 33 next season, but if he will return to form, keeping him on a veteran’s minimum contract for insurance might not be a bad idea.

He has been known over the years as a solid defender who possesses a 7-foot wingspan, a decent 3-point shooter and someone who can occasionally score by getting his own shot.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James & LaMelo Ball Want The Same Head Coach: Report

Following the NBA regular season, a plethora of teams decided to fire their coaches after lackluster seasons. Among those teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and a whole host of others. The Hornets and Lakers are certainly the biggest stories as some believe those teams grossly underachieved. The Lakers were especially a shock to NBA fans as they couldn't even make the play-in round despite having guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: There are ‘widespread rumblings’ that Doc Rivers is intrigued by Lakers job

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to find a new head coach before the start of the 2022-23 season. Even before the 2021-22 season came to an end for the Lakers, it was pretty clear that former head coach Frank Vogel’s days were numbered. His tenure is officially a thing of the past now, and names are already popping up in terms of who could be in the running for the highly coveted position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lakers Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
GolfWRX

Tour pro withdraws after embarrassing moment on the greens

Golf can be a frustrating game, even for professionals. There were four players who Monday qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship, which is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Ryan McCormick was not one of them. The PGA Tour’s Twitter account posted this video of McCormick struggling to get...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Mike D’Antoni to interview for another head coaching job

Mike D’Antoni is looking to return to a head coaching role in the NBA next season, and he will reportedly receive consideration from at least two teams. D’Antoni is one of several candidates who will interview for the Charlotte Hornets job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. D’Antoni...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy