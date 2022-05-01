Kent Bazemore speaks on his future with the Lakers

Guard Kent Bazemore was expected to be a key contributor for the Los Angeles Lakers when they signed him last summer.

But due to poor play, especially on the offensive end, he fell out of the rotation early in the season after starting the team’s first 13 games.

After that, he was nothing but an afterthought, especially for fans of the Purple and Gold.

But it sounds as though Bazemore is at least open to the idea of staying with the team.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Kent Bazemore’s future with the team is certainly up in the air, as the veteran is a free agent this offseason. He recently spoke about the idea of returning to L.A. “’What I’ll say is nothing ain’t much better than being a Laker, right?’ Bazemore said. ‘So, getting to see Kob numbers on the wall every day I went to practice was good inspiration for me. … There’s nothing like it, man.’ “Bazemore was then asked if there’s still some appeal for him to return to the team, and he said there ‘for sure’ is.”

The 6-foot-4 will be 33 next season, but if he will return to form, keeping him on a veteran’s minimum contract for insurance might not be a bad idea.

He has been known over the years as a solid defender who possesses a 7-foot wingspan, a decent 3-point shooter and someone who can occasionally score by getting his own shot.