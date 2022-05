Newcastle are tracking Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as Eddie Howe seeks to add goals to his team this summer. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have watched the 25-year-old in recent weeks and a move to re-unite him with Howe is under consideration. The Magpies boss signed Danjuma for Bournemouth from Club...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO