PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.

