Police: NC officers on leave after armed woman is shot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An armed woman was shot this weekend by a central North Carolina police officer who had responded to an indecent exposure report, authorities said.

The Durham Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred after its officers arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found the woman with a weapon. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition wasn’t immediately released.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay, and what happened is being examined by the State Bureau of Investigation and Durham police’s Professional Standards Division, the news release said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the woman who was shot and the officer that the agency says shot her. It also wasn’t clear if the woman was connected to the reported indecent exposure.

