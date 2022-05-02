Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Swain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWAIN AND NORTHWESTERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 205 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast of Bryson City, or 5 miles north of Smoky Mountains-Oconaluftee, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Smoky Mountains-Cataloochee, Smoky Mountains-Big Creek, Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain, Cove Creek, Waterville, Fines Creek, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, B.R. Parkway-Smoky Mountains To Balsam Gap, Smoky Mountains-Oconaluftee and Cherokee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SWAIN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO