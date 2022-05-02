ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Wolfgang Puck Asked TikTok About Steak Tartare And People Have Lots To Say

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a celebrity chef asks you if you are up for steak tartare, it might just ignite a conversation. And that is just what has happened on Wolfgang Puck's Tiktok channel. Puck is well known for his flagship restaurant Spago, catering for the Oscars, and his signature smoked salmon pizza. The...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

7-Eleven Is Bringing A Fan-Favorite Fall Flavor Back Early

Whether you need something to kick start your morning or an afternoon pick-me-up, coffee is always a good idea. As Moving Beans notes, there are so many things to love about this popular beverage, from the smell and the taste to its energizing and mood-boosting qualities. And let's not forget about the social opportunities it provides. Drinking coffee at a cafe is the best excuse to meet up with friends and catch up for hours on end.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Wendy's Changed Value Menus Forever

When you're eating fast food, you're most likely thinking about eating on the cheap. You want a burger, fries, and a drink paid for with nothing but some spare cash from the cupholder in your car. For those who want the most bang for their buck, they turn to the classic value menu. The combo meal is a staple of all fast food restaurants, from McDonald's to Burger King, but it wasn't Ronald McDonald or The King who reinvented the value meal.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Celebrity Chef Restaurants That Failed

Owning a restaurant might seem like a fun, dare we say glamorous job. But make no mistake — it's no easy business. According to a study by Ohio State University, more than 60% of independently operated restaurants will fail within the first three years. And if you think celebrity chefs are immune to such outcomes, think again. The truth is that despite their famous names and impressive resumes, many celebrity chefs have seen their own restaurants come and go.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

This Is The Biggest Mistake On Chopped, According To Geoffrey Zakarian

Given the wild ingredients that "Chopped" contestants have to incorporate, it may seem like the judges wouldn't notice if a chef went a bit lighter with salt and other seasonings. However, the reason salt is such a critical addition to any dish is the role it serves. As Fine Cooking explains, salt is essentially a flavor enhancer and will amplify all the other flavors you've cultivated in your dish. It can also balance out issues with particular ingredients, taming the flavor notes in a dish that may be erring on the side of overly bitter or sweet. And, if you use kosher salt like "Chopped" judge Geoffrey Zakarian recommends, it often impacts the texture of your dish as well, adding a bit of crunch, per The Spruce Eats.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Wolfgang Puck
Mashed

Why Instagram Is Cracking Up At Ree Drummond's Latest Picture With Ladd

When it comes to cleanliness, you can't go wrong with ... a cowboy. At least that's what Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is advising her fans and followers in a recent Instagram post that said fans and followers appear to be eating up with a spoon. On May 3, 2022, Drummond shared a photo of herself being hugged from behind by one very (er, how shall we put this?) "rugged-looking" Ladd Drummond, her husband of over two decades. And by "rugged-looking," we're referring to the fact that Ladd is wearing rumpled denim and a cowboy hat covered with various stains that might or might not be "either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit," as Ms. Drummond suggested. "That is not a dark mustache over his lip," she clarifies for her fans and followers. "It was all over his shirt too."
INTERNET
Mashed

The Heartwarming Instagram Ree Drummond Posted For Her Daughter's Anniversary

Most celebrity chefs these days are using social media to post recipes, collaborations, appearance schedules, and TV show announcements. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have become, perhaps, better advertising than television or radio commercials. And while these social media arenas are a great way for the chefs to reach their audiences, they also serve another purpose.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Must-Have Grill Accessory

With spring rolling in, warm weather has returned and folks around the country can finally break out their grills. Anyone who considers themself to be a pro griller most likely keeps track of all of the best accessories for their outdoor cookspace. Good Housekeeping recommends seasoned grill veterans invest in digital thermometers, stainless steel skewers, heat-absorbing gloves, and grill baskets.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steak Tartare#Hamburger Meat#Food Drink#Tiktok Channel#Spago#Austrian#Ma Maison#French#Masterclass#Worcestershire
Mashed

The Worst Brand Of Canned Tomatoes, According To 23% Of People

There's a reason that canned tomatoes are such a staple in the average American's pantry: They're incredibly versatile and serve a lot of different uses, especially when you're in a pinch. You can use them to make pizza or spaghetti sauce; mix them into a stew, chili, or soup; whip up homemade salsa or ketchup; or add on top of pasta or meat for extra flavor (via The Kitchn). Plus, Food Network reports that canned tomatoes are just as good for you as the fresh stuff.
PIZZA
Mashed

What Dinner At The 2022 Met Gala Really Looked Like

The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman seized an enviable word-play opportunity when she summed up the theme of this year's Met Gala as "gilt without the guilt." Critics read the "Gilded Glamour and White Tie" dress code for the star-studded soirée as a tone-deaf move amidst widespread inflation in the U.S., reports The Guardian, which explains that the theme "pays homage to the period of rapid prosperity, industrialization, and growth in the U.S. from 1870 to 1890." Nevertheless, celebrities strutted down the red carpet on Monday sporting digital-age spins on 19th-century opulence in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, where a sea of light-reflecting jewel tones met a shore of sharp black and white.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Mountain Dew Just Dropped A Fruity New Flavor — But Only In One Place

Just when you think you've run out of ways to enjoy the beverage, Mountain Dew always seems to have another trick up its sleeve. The popular citrus-flavored soda is introducing its newest flavor. Mountain Dew Purple Thunder is a bright purple concoction that, according to ChewBoom, will taste like an infusion of blackberry and plum. The 20-ounce bottles even feature a pair of blackberry and plum biker characters joy-riding on motorcycles, similar to a tamer Rat Fink or a fruit-friendly Easy Rider.
DRINKS
Mashed

Starbucks Baristas Are Celebrating The Possible Demise Of The 'Battery Acid' Refresher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the insult smiths of Reddit decided to compare Starbucks' Kiwi Starfruit Refresher to "battery acid," they arguably stumbled onto some cosmically – or at least comically – strong connection between kiwifruits and batteries. According to Starbucks' website, the drink not only contains "Starfruit- and kiwi-flavored juice" but also "real kiwi fruit pieces." A Lemonade version exists as well. And as Panasonic observes, much like lemons, the acidity of kiwis produces enough juice for it to serve as an "electrolyte cell" battery. But it goes deeper.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Do Flight Attendants Really Hate When You Order Diet Coke?

Imagine you're on a cross-country flight, one of those really long flights that have one or two layovers, and you're pretty much settled in for a long ride. You're not exactly sure when you'll be able to eat again for the day, so you look over the in-flight menu to see if you can get some dinner. But, you remember those old stories and rumors about airline dinners tasting "bland" (for lack of a better word), so you decide to settle on a can of Coke to hold you over for the time being. When you ask the stewardess for a can of Diet Coke, however, you can't help but feel that she almost sneered when you weren't looking. Was it something you said?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Here's What's In Bobby Flay's Refrigerator

Bobby Flay has given so much to the culinary world. The celebrity chef entertains us with his TV Shows, assists us with his recipes, and feeds us in his restaurants. In the podcast "Always Hungry," Flay and daughter Sophie add more to the world of food as they discuss all things related to cooking, including kitchen gadgets and ingredients you should always have access to.
RECIPES
Mashed

McCormick Wants To Send You On A Trip To NYC — Here's How To Enter

McCormick, which you may know from its prominence in the spice aisle, has been predicting trending flavors every year since 2000 (via its official website). The brand's yearly "Flavor Forecast" is the result of an "extensive, year-long research process involving flavor experts across five worldwide regions," according to a statement by McCormick. In 2021, the seasoning manufacturer predicted an increase in plant-based cooking, global comfort food, ingredients from the ocean, and mindful eating (via a McCormick press release).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Kitchen Knives In A Wooden Block

Though there's an abundance of different kitchen tools and gadgets available for home cooks, there's one essential tool that most chefs and home cooks agree is absolutely crucial in any well-stocked kitchen — a good, sharp knife. While certain gadgets may help with particular tasks or speed up your prepping process, there's nothing that will level up your kitchen game as quickly as one of the best chef's knives and the important kitchen knife skills to handle it.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Mashed

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy