Mcfarland, WI

McFarland Community Ice Arena hosts fundraising event for expansion project

By Stephen Cohn
 4 days ago

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The McFarland Community Ice Arena is expanding its rink.

The arena hosted a fundraising event Sunday afternoon, which included displays of the expansion and a Q&A with community members.

The expansion will include a new training rink, a new puck shooting lane and a new off-ice training center.

You can learn more about the expansion project on the arena’s website .

