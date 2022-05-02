McFarland Community Ice Arena hosts fundraising event for expansion project

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The McFarland Community Ice Arena is expanding its rink.

The arena hosted a fundraising event Sunday afternoon, which included displays of the expansion and a Q&A with community members.

The expansion will include a new training rink, a new puck shooting lane and a new off-ice training center.

You can learn more about the expansion project on the arena’s website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.