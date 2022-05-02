ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Norcross' Laniya Kenon commits to Allen University

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorcross senior Laniya Kenon committed Sunday to the Allen...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Projecting the rotation

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. South Carolina’s roster is likely set for next season. The Gamecocks lose six players from the national championship team but add two freshmen and a transfer. Here’s an early look at the likely rotation for next season.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Hornets' Davis signs with Panthers

The best way Aiken High girls' basketball coach Aubrey Pompey could describe what it's like to have Quantashia Davis on the roster was by describing what it will be like to not have her on it:. Scary. That's how much of an impact Davis has had for the Hornets, and...
AIKEN, SC
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norcross, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Georgia College Basketball
City
Norcross, GA
Norcross, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Allen University#The Blue Devils
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg native is first Black male S.C. Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg native Deion Jamison has been named S.C. Teacher of the Year. He is the first Black male teacher and first public charter school teacher to earn the title. Jamison was announced as the winner by state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman at the annual South...
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy