PGS students read in the dark

Related
K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson
ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
‘I was constantly bullied’: being a Black student in one of Indiana’s whitest districts
I don’t remember the first time I realized that I was different from my white classmates. I don’t even remember the first time I understood what race was. But I remember the first time I was made to hate myself for being Black. I was 10 years old...
Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them
An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
Teacher provides free 'pad bags' to students after request goes viral
Kylie DeFrance is an eighth-grade teacher at a Title I charter school in Austin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’
An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
Phys.org
Mathematics learning for Black communities
Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
Black male students at East Magnet HS get lesson in teaching
Students are more likely to be interested in careers if someone who looks like them is doing the job. But in the United States, only 2% of teachers are Black men. Black men make up more than 2% of the staff at East Magnet High School. At the high school, Black male students are learning they can move the needle even more.
Conservatives Hopping Mad Over Feminine Products in Boys' School Bathrooms
Oregon's "Menstrual Dignity Act" requires schools to provide period sanitary items in all school bathrooms in K-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Critical race theory curriculum in K-12 schools is going 'horribly wrong,' teachers say
Critical race theory originated in the family of critical studies and seeks to promote what its adherents believe is a pervasive and inescapable racist legacy in the U.S. legal system. The theory has been packaged to children in K-12 schools and teaches them that America is a fundamentally racist country.
Sweet treats for teachers
Fronie Jackson, funeral director and manager of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home, left; stands Wednesday with Joyce Brown, Tanglewood Elementary princ
Phys.org
Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school
Kindergartners who act out, disrupt classrooms, get angry and argue with their teachers are especially likely to be bullied once they reach third, fourth and fifth grade, our research group has found. We continue to investigate bullying in U.S. elementary schools, but our initial findings indicate that the odds that...
‘When Childhood Is Shattered.’ Samira Ahmed on Writing Fiction Based on Real Incidents of Racism Against Kids
As editor of her high school newspaper in Batavia, Ill.—a small town about an hour west of Chicago— Samira Ahmed got used to asking tough questions. The paper was where she first thought deeply about flawed notions of objectivity. And it’s part of what influenced the dogged nature of the protagonist of her new young-adult novel, Hollow Fires, set to publish on May 10.
Robinson Daily News
Robinson, IL
995
Followers
475
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101https://roblawnews.com/robinson
Comments / 0