Palestine, IL

PGS students read in the dark

Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
Laklyn Whiston and Tia Reynolds read the Kreative Kids section of the Daily News by using a small lantern during D day. Bethany Dunlap, 4th grade teacher at Palestine Grade School, has set up alphabet days in her classroom. Each day the students do an activity that is designed for that days letter. On this day it was dark and the students used flashlights in the classroom.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
