Palestine, IL

PPD to hold golf cart inspections

Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago

Palestine Police Department will be holding its yearly inspection renewals for golf carts and side by sides.
The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Palestine Village Hall.
The annual renewal fee is $40 for residents and $35 for military veterans.
You must have proof of insurance as well as a valid Illinois drivers license to obtain an inspection renewal.
All golf carts and side by sides must have head lights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals, horns, wind shield, slow moving vehicle sign and rear view mirrors in order to be able to be on the roadways.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
