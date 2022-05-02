Strange sends three to IDOC

State’s Attorney Michael M. Strange has announced that on April 27, three individuals were sentenced to terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections via Lawrence Circuit Court.

Amanda D. McGuire, 40, Lawrenceville, was resentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. McGuire had previously been placed on 24 months of felony probation. McGuire admitted to violating terms of her probation and a contested resentencing hearing was held. McGuire was resenteced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. McGuire is also required to pay all previously imposed fines and assessments.

Bradly J. Burdette, 20, Washington, Indiana, was resentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. Burdette had been previously placed on 24 months felony probation. Burdette admitted to violating the terms of his probation and was resenteced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Burdette is also required to pay all previously imposed fines and assessments.

Kaleb A. Goodwin, 26, St. Francisville, was resentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. Goodwin had been previously placed on 24 months felony probation. Goodwin admitted to violating the terms of his probation and was resentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Goodwin is required to pay all previously imposed fines and assessments.