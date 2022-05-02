Thompson’s Late Three Pushes Golden State Over Memphis

Despite Draymond Green’s ejection, Golden State holds on to win game 117-116 over Memphis.

Things weren’t looking good for Golden State after the first half, down 61-55. Draymond Green’s flagrant two on Brandon Clarke ejected him from the game, taking away the Warrior’s defensive anchor. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were putting up buckets, as both finished the game with 30+ points. However Golden State’s championship DNA kept them in, and were able to pull away with a win. A major help game from Jordan Poole, who continued his playoff run with a 31 point performance with a near triple-double.

Golden State also received good minutes from Andrew Wiggins (17 points & eight rebounds), rookie Jonathan Kuminga and offseason-addition Otto Porter Jr. Looking at the numbers, this game could’ve gone to either side. The Grizzlies shot better from three, the free throw line, had less fouls and less turnovers. Despite that, Thompson was able to give Golden State the 117-116 lead with 36.6 seconds left on the clock which ended up being the game-winner.

Looking forward, it looks as if Memphis will increase the minutes of De’Anthony Melton, who led the game in box plus/minus while scoring 14 points. Golden State has also seemed to move Poole out of the starting lineup, to bring in more perimeter defense with Gary Payton II. Assuming Golden State continues with this adjustment, it should allow for Poole to dominate the second unit of the Grizzlies.

This series definitely looks like it will be more competitive than these teams’ previous matchups, as utilizing home court advantage will prove to be a key to this series. The Grizzlies should continue to play Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the court together, as both provide Memphis with the size advantage down low and will cause trouble for Green. Their next matchup will be Tuesday night in Memphis in a must win for the Grizzlies.

Series Prediction: Golden State Wins 4-3 Over Memphis.