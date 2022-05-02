Diana Gabaldon Dishes on Why She Thought Season 6 Was 'Excellent' After the Shocking Finale!

Beloved pop parodist and accomplished musician “Weird Al” Yankovic is finally getting the biopic treatment–sort of. As a full-length feature film releasing this fall on the Roku Channel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story promises to be “the untold true story” of Yankovic’s career. In a January 2022 statement, Roku boasted that the “biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” That last part should clue in Yankovic’s fans, who know that Yankovic lives a moderate, vice-free lifestyle. Weird promises to be, appropriately, a parody of the biopic genre, as Variety notes it feels more like “a scripted mockumentary, spoofing tropes that run rampant in self-important biopics.”
Comments / 0