ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pedal pub driver charged with DUI after crash injures 15 in Atlanta

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H96ka_0fQ5N8Vo00
Pedal pub crash Stock photo of a 13 seater pedal-powered touring vehicle transporting tourists in Asheville, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2019. Fifteen people were injured in Atlanta on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a pedal pub group cruising through Midtown overturned. transports tourists around town, with stops at pubs en route. (J. Michael Jones/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Fifteen people were injured in Atlanta on Saturday after a pedal pub group cruising through Midtown overturned.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence, as well as a permit violation, WSB-TV reported.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Pedal Pub Atlanta vehicle was moving too fast and toppled at 14th Street and West Peachtree, the TV station reported.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed to WSB that two of the 15 passengers are listed in critical condition, three suffered serious injuries and 10 sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to a statement issued by Atlanta police, no other vehicles were involved, and the pedal pub “tipped over while making a turn,” USA Today reported.

Pedal Pub Atlanta allows people to pedal along a route and stop at bars and restaurants along the way, according to its official website.

Riders are allowed to bring beer and wine on the pedal pubs, but they cannot bring liquor or take drinks off the ride, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

FedEx driver and dog die in fiery wreck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A FedEx driver and the driver's dog were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery wreck on I-285 North in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb Fire Rescue, the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. It's not yet clear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Pub#Atlanta Police#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv#Wsb Radio#Wsbradio#The Pedal Pub Atlanta#Atlanta Fire And Rescue#Usa Today#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 dead in 2-car crash in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton Police say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road and involved two vehicles, police said. It’s unclear if...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy