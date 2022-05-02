ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Infant, teen missing from Oakhaven found

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u63cQ_0fQ5MYEq00

UPDATE: Makiyah and Danterrio have both been located.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a 17-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy are missing out of Oakhaven.

Police say Makiyah and Danterrio Sample were last seen in the 4300 block of East Proctor on April 29. Makiyah’s mother reportedly told police Makiyah left her home with her grandson Danterrio.

Memphis Police say Makiyah’s mother last spoke with Makiyah Sunday at around 7:45 p.m. Police say Makiyah told her mother she was doing fine and would not be returning home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITniF_0fQ5MYEq00
Danterrio Sample

Memphis Police say Makiyah does not have any physical or mental illnesses.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Police search for 3 teens who ran away from Child Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three teens they say ran away from the Department of Child Services last month. On Monday, MPD stated India Thompson, Calvin Langston, and Jermaine Sampson ran away from DCS located on 40 Main Street on March 30. Thompson, 17, is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 pounds. She was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for woman who disappeared from her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been missing for several months. 32-year-old Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player, was in the real estate business and most recently worked at FedEx. Her father James Jackson said this is unusual behavior for his daughter. Jackson said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of raping woman at Delta Specialty Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a rape charge after a woman says he sexually assaulted her at a Memphis behavioral hospital. The woman told investigators she was in her room at Delta Specialty Hospital when Lazarick Ballard walked in, pinned her down on her bed and pulled her pants off. The woman says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Danterrio Sample#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman charged with putting hit on maintenance man; 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot after a woman facilitated a hit on her maintenance man at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said. Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say his neighbor, 29-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy