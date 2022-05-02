Obituary: Lois Jean Graves Ellard

Lois Jean Graves Ellard passed away on April 29, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born January 21, 1927, in Blountville, Alabama, to Joseph Higdon and Lena Burgess Graves.

Mrs. Ellard was a member of Holly Pond First Baptist Church. She helped raise many of the children of our community in the church nursery. Lois’ love for children led her to be active in the Mission Friends program at the church. She was also involved in Cub Scouts when her children were younger. Mrs. Ellard loved flowers and she had a green thumb. She could make plants thrive under her skillful care. Lois loved birds, and she made sure they were fed well. Mrs. Ellard was also a very talented seamstress. She enjoyed making aprons and then gifting them to her family and friends. Lois adored her family and she enjoyed spending time with them. Mrs. Ellard’s talents, kindness and love for others will be remembered for many years to come.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years: Fred Ellard; one brother: Charles Elton Graves (Kathryn); three sisters: Beatrice Smith (J.T.), Marie Kaler (Moe) and Ella Watson (Donnie); grandchildren: Kristy Lowry, Donna Ellard and Danielle Brown and great-grandchildren: Savannah Shivers and Olivia Myers.

Mrs. Ellard is survived by her five children: Carolyn Bryan (Bartee), Michael Ellard (Sandra), Patsy Brown (Roger), Tony Ellard (Mary) and Tina Southerland (David); grandchildren: Sonja Shivers, Chris Bryan (Stephanie), Jennifer Ellard, Stephanie Brown, Michael John Melones, Lena Boggs (Ethan), Will Ellard, Jessica Coker (Jeremy), Brandon Da Silva and Wes Ellard and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ellard are 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Lois will lie in state an hour prior to services from 10:00 a.m., until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow in Holly Pond Cemetery where Chris Bryan, Dalton Bryan, Will Ellard, Wes Ellard, Brandon Da Silva, Zane Brown, Jarod Graves and Coleman Shivers will serve as pallbearers. Jeremy Coker and Ethan Boggs will serve as honorary pallbearers. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday evening, May 2, 2022, at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Monarch Place, as well as those who cared for Mrs. Ellard at Cullman Regional hospital.

Mrs. Ellard had a love for flowers, but in the event you had rather make a donation in memory of Lois, please consider a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ellard family.