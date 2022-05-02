Obituary: Janett Jane Twilley
Janett Jane Twilley, 79 of Double Springs, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on November 2, 1942 in Double Springs, Alabama. Janett was a true southern lady that loved to cook and had a gift for hospitality. She also loved music and was known for her strong Christian faith.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Double Springs, where funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery in the Thach Community. Pastor Steven Moore will officiate.
Janett is survived by her son: Lowell Scott Twilley; daughter: Beverly Diann (Ricky) Jackson; son: Joel Rayburn Twilley (Renae Rose); grandchildren: Melody Burns, Megan Burns, Samantha (Ryan) Phelps, Henry (Kaylee) Burns, Janett (Jesse) Moore, Laura Twilley (Dalton Cochran) and Noah Twilley; great-grandchildren: Emmett Moore, Korra Moore, Kayden Burns and Rylee Mayne; a number of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a large extended family of in-laws, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who she also loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Lowell Twilley; father: John Travis Bailey; mother: Marjorie Noreen Bailey and a large number of in-laws, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
