Tobyhanna, PA

The Mountain Center welcomes St. Luke's Family Medicine-Tobyhanna to their hub

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 4 days ago
Representatives from St. Luke's University Health Network, The Mountain Center, local politicians and community members came together at the Memorial Boulevard facility to celebrate the opening of the new practice, which will be headed by nurse practitioner Vera Filipovska, CRNP, on the morning of April 28.

The Mountain Center welcomed St. Luke's Family Medicine to their social services hub on Thursday, providing Tobyhanna residents with more easily accessible health care for the area.

"You know, there (are) many hospitals in our networks, (and) we have a lot of counties we serve that would love to have a resource like The Mountain Center. And when I look at all those services, I knew it was a place we needed to be. I know up this way, medical services are something that we need," St. Luke's Monroe Campus President Don Seiple said.

Seiple went on to thank financial providers including Rep. Maureen Madden, who helped secure a grant for the project, the Mattioli Foundation, and numerous agencies and individuals who pitched in with money or assistance in securing funding.

The Monroe Campus president also noted that further contributions are being sought out in order to expand the practice in the future.

Practice provider Filipovska, a local resident who lives just across the street from The Mountain Center, noted that the office will provide a variety of services, including comprehensive physical exams, school and sports physicals, and diagnosis and treatment of conditions including allergies, colds, rashes, stomach flus, sinus infections and pink eye— "from birth to continuing care," as Filipovska put it.

"We will provide preventative health, wellness education, (and) we have well trained and educated staff that will be available to our patients for whatever reasons not only to treat, but to just talk to see what they need, to have a sit down with them, and treat them for a variety of reasons," Filipovska said, noting that "My husband and I raised our children here in Tobyhanna, so I am thrilled to be seeing families at this beautiful new practice in my hometown."Filipovska and her team will begin seeing patients this coming week.

Rep. Maureen Madden (D-115), who holds an office at The Mountain Center, commended St. Luke's and the center for coming together to further the goal of providing comprehensive care for local citizens prior to presenting a citation from the House and Senate to Seiple and St. Luke's.

"It just fills my heart with so much pride, and so much hope that our community is just coming together and we're addressing all of our needs: our spiritual needs, our physical needs, our health needs, and I just look forward to being able to walk down the hall when I don't feel so great," Madden said with a laugh.

Pocono Services for Families and Children Executive Director Kristi Hammond welcomed the new practice as part of her organization's effort to improve access to necessary services throughout the community, a mission that has spanned six years, 25-plus partners, and over 42,000 services provided in the last year alone.

"As a longtime resident of Monroe County, I have witnessed the struggles families have faced both in my professional and personal life. It's important that we, as human service providers, remember why we do what we do: It is so we bring hope to those who feel that they have lost it all, and support to those who think they don't deserve it. Remember it is with our jobs that we have the honor of improving the lives of our families and children," Hammond said.

Filipovska noted that she is looking forward to building a strong relationship with the community, promoting preventative and mental health care, and providing other much-need services to those who previously had to "drive 15 miles in bad weather to get to the doctor."

"We have our hearts in it, and we definitely want our community to have their hearts and trust in us," Filipovska said.

