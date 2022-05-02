ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Bay District Schools to host multiple job fairs

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBAZc_0fQ5LNjs00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first of three job fairs hosted by Bay District Schools is set to take place Monday afternoon at Rutherford High School.

55 employers will be onsite for part time, full time, summer and year round positions.

FedEx bringing hundreds of jobs to Panama City

Some of the businesses scheduled to participate include Walmart, Buffalo Rock, St. Joe Hospitality and Bay Correctional Facility.

Gulf Coast State College, Haney Technical College and Florida State University Panama City will also be there to talk about applications and scholarships.

All branches of the military will be represented as well.

Monday’s job fair will take place in the cafeteria at Rutherford from 3:15 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

There will also be a job fair on Wednesday, May 4 in the J.R. Arnold High School cafeteria and a third job fair will take place on Friday, May 6 in Bay High School’s cafeteria.

All job fairs will take place from 3:15 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Everyone ages 14 and older can attend. To see more of the participating employers, click here .

