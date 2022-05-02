ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Adam Kinzinger Scorches Marjorie Taylor Greene For Playing The 'Victim' On Jan. 6

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAPxm_0fQ5KvPr00

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) laid into his colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), on Sunday after her lawyers characterized her as a victim, not a perpetrator, of the U.S. Capitol attack.

“For Marjorie Taylor Greene to say she’s a victim. It’s amazing how folks like her attack everybody for being a victim,” Kinzinger said on CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

“I mean, she assaulted I think a survivor’s family from a school shooting at some point in D.C.,” he said. “She stood outside of congresswoman’s office and yelled at her through a mail slot and said she was too scared to come out and confront her.

“And then when Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she’s all of a sudden a victim and a poor helpless congresswoman that’s just trying to do her job.”

“That’s insane,” he added.

Kinzinger was seemingly referring to two videos of Greene in 2019 before she was elected to Congress. In one, she is seen persistently harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg near the U.S. Capitol. In another, Greene screams abuse at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez through the mailbox to her office, telling her to “stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve.”

Last week, lawyers representing Greene in a legal battle to keep her name on the primary ballot in Georgia argued in a court filing that Greene “was not a participant in the January 6th violence—she was a victim.”

“She was sequestered for hours, she was scared and confused, and she and her family feared for her life,” lawyers argued, claiming Greene had

A group of Greene’s constituents represented by Free Speech for People, an organization that advocates for fair elections, is trying to disqualify Greene from running for reelection, arguing she violated the Fourteenth Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 182

patricia Weinbach
4d ago

he is right! The tapes are there.... She needs to go.... She'll be like Trump a broken record of witch hunt.... Fake news.... you wait and see...

Reply(6)
98
Sonia Iris
3d ago

the repugs used to make fun of people playing victims but since trumpo that's all they do. trumpo is the king of playing the victim. just like all criminals.

Reply(5)
58
Q&ATime?
3d ago

...she and her family, what family? I've been trying to find them to come and help this poor woman. She's been talking to Satan and all kinds of stuff 🤣🤣🤣😂

Reply(3)
55
Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Adam Kinzinger
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Congress#American#Gop#Margbrennan
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffPost

HuffPost

46K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy