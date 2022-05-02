These Are The Best TikToks From "The Ultimatum" Cast

It's safe to say that reality TV stars, especially these days, have a certain presence.

So it's no surprise that the cast of The Ultimatum have been crushing it on TikTok.

Netflix

Rae is kind of the queen of TikTok in terms of the group.

Here are some of our fav TikToks from cast members: reliving show drama, feeding into rumors, giving us BTS looks at filming, and just having fun!

1. This one from Rae, featuring Jake, Shanique, and Randall, screaming about how stainless steel wine glasses give them PTSD.

@raewill_ NOOOO 😭 ptsd 😂 tell me why we came to host a brunch and they brought these out @shanique @itsjakecunningham @Randall Griffin ♬ original sound - Nautica Saunders

Yeah, the drinking on the show was a problem. But at least there weren't crazy continuity errors!

2. Also, this one from Rae showing that not only can she handle the rude comments she's been seeing online, she can joke about them, too.

3. This one calls back to an early episode and comment from Nathan; glad to see everyone can laugh about it now!

4. Shanique can clearly laugh at herself, too:

5. And we can also laugh at her, over on Rae's TikTok:

@raewill_ enjoy this video of shanique and I drunk trying to order tacos at 3am. so glad I finally get to post these videos now ❤️😭 @shanique ♬ original sound - Rae

6. It's great to see how much the cast seems to be able to joke on themselves and each other with no hard feelings.

7. Love this one from April that reminds us that she takes her self love seriously:

8. Randall is pretty great at TikTok, too, and he's been using it to show off a goofy side we didn't see much of on the show. Peep the flawless lip syncing on this one:

9. And he's winning us over with this one showcasing his love for Shanique!

10. This one is my favorite, though:

11. This poorly edited one from Colby is unintentionally hilarious.

12. I think Colby has just been having fun learning to edit TikToks in general...

13. This one from Zay raises some questions about what we learned in the reunion:

14. This reality TV-star inception one is pretty meta:

15. This one from Lauren shows us a BTS look at her experience with Nathan that proves that we didn't really see everything:

@laurenkilos Nathan and I had a very serious and committed relationship for 2.5 years (and lived together for a 1.5 years) before we filmed TheUltimatum. He had already told his parents that he was going to propose to me in 2021, whether it was on the show or not. What you saw on tv was the result of us seeing the toxicity in the experiment and deciding to leave. Going against the grain= punishment in our case. We’re very happy together and are normal people, you really don’t need to worry about us ❤️ ♬ Cute Without The 'E' (Cut From The Team) - Taking Back Sunday

16. We'll end it on this one from Lauren, which is actually really sweet.

If someone isn't here, it's cause they haven't made any TikToks yet, or at least none good enough to share (sorry, Jake).

Which was your favorite? Who do you hope makes more TikToks in the future, and who do you hope will stop? Let us know in the comments!