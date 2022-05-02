Melson: Just the facts

It seems that a lot of people have decided to come on here and talk about you. I figured I would join in and post my thoughts about you, too!. The way you have been treated during your campaign for Mayor of Bartonville has been unnecessary, an embarrassment for our Town and just plain ugly. I have watched men old enough to be your father bow up and repeatedly bully you. I have seen women old enough to be your grandmother yell at you and wag their finger in your face. We have watched people we thought were honorable go door-to-door in our own neighborhood, and the rest of the Town, spreading lies about you. We have witnessed people in a position to stand up against this nonsense choose to do nothing – their silence was truly deafening. Repeatedly, you have had lies spread around Town about you that ranged from just plain laughable to outright attacks on your character.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO