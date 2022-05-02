ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy': What's on the menu in Venice

By Janelle Davis
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the premiere episode of season two of "Searching for Italy," Stanley Tucci traveled to Venice, a region known for its canals, gondolas and delicious regional specialties. Here's your guide to finding the dishes Tucci...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching the Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

Qantas, Australia's national carrier, announced that it will launch nonstop flights between New York and London to Sydney starting in 2025. These flights will be the longest nonstop flights globally, even beating out the direct flights between New York and Singapore, which are over 18 hours long. The coming flights from Qantas will be over 20 hours long and will traverse more than 10,000 miles.
WORLD
The Guardian

How to make the perfect pasta con le sarde – recipe

“One of the greatest combinations of pasta and fish,” according to (the also great) Anna del Conte, the flavours of this Sicilian speciality reflect the turbulent history of Italy’s south. In her book Two Kitchens, Rachel Roddy tells the story of the ninth-century Byzantine commander Euphemism of Messina who, feeling peckish after landing near Marsala, tasked his cooks with making dinner from what they could find to eat there. “The hillside provided them with wild fennel, raisins and pine nuts, the sea with fish … a pleasing legend,” Roddy concludes, “which, whether true or not, ties the dish to a place and time, and reminds us of the riches that once thrived – and still thrive – in Sicily.”
RECIPES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy