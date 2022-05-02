Man’s Body Found on Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has finally been scheduled for one of the men charged with the murder of a Rochester man last summer. 23-year-old Nautica Cox faces two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, a single charge of aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder, along with a charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. in the early hours of June 6, 2021, outside the entrance to the city parking ramp at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 1st Street Southwest. According to the criminal complaint, a Rochester Police Officer on patrol in the area witnessed the Minneapolis man firing a gun in the direction of a group of people gathered at the crime scene and chased Cox into a nearby alley, where he was arrested.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO