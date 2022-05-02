ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Offers His Thoughts on Flagrant 2 Call Vs. Memphis

By C.J. Peterson
 4 days ago

Draymond Green had an interesting take on his flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 that sent him packing early.

After a game that has Warriors fans around the country up in arms about officiating, Draymond Green offered his perspective on one of the most controversial calls of the day.

Coming as what many saw as a head-scratching ejection after Green pulled Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke to the ground under the rim, the Warriors’ star took to his podcast to break down the play.

“I’m actually dumb enough to think I wasn’t going to get a flagrant 1,” Green said in his Memphis hotel room as he recorded the Draymond Green Show. “Talk about an idiot. If you wanna call anyone an idiot, look no further than Draymond Green, himself.”

This isn’t the first time Green has been ejected from a playoff game. As many Warriors fans painfully remember, the Michigan State Product was tossed from Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2016 and was subsequently suspended for Game 5 after an altercation with LeBron James.

Sunday’s foul felt different for those watching Game 1, though. As Green clearly struck Clarke in the face in an attempt to dislodge the ball while Clarke went up for a shot at the rim and pulled him down by his jersey, his actions didn’t seem to warrant a flagrant 2 — which also comes with an automatic ejection.

In Green’s eyes, he didn’t even think he’d be slapped with a flagrant 1 — obviously an inaccurate assessment.

“When they reviewed the foul for as long as they reviewed it, I said to myself, ‘Hmm. I wonder what could they be deciding that’s possibly going to take this long?” Green said. “You know what’s crazy? I was actually about to start dancing to the crowd saying ‘Kick him out!’”

Luckily for Green, his better judgment took over as he was actually kicked out of the game. Good call, Draymond.

