NHRA: John Force earns 155th career win; Salinas, Johnson also score at Four-Wide Nationals

Three days before his 73rd birthday, ageless and legendary John Force won for the 155th time in his career, and defends last year's win in the Four-Wide Nationals.

NHRA media release

CONCORD, N.C. (May 1, 2022) – John Force finished off a dominating weekend with his first victory of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, racing to his 155th career Funny Car win on Sunday at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel) and Steve Johnson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up wins at the sixth of 22 races during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Sunday's NHRA winners in suburban Charlotte, from left, Mike Salinas, Steve Johnson and John Force. Photos courtesy NHRA.

Force qualified No. 1 with a track-record run of 3.850-seconds, set the track speed record with a blast of 335.07 mph in his 11,000-horsepower PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Chevrolet Camaro SS during the first round of eliminations and then finished off the weekend with a run of 3.914 at 328.66 in the final round, knocking off Robert Hight, defending world champion Ron Capps and first-time finalist Mike McIntire Jr. Force, the 16-time Funny Car world champ, had the standout car all weekend, rolling to his second straight four-wide win in Charlotte and he also dedicated the win to his daughter, Adria, who is recovering from a medical issue.

“Things just seem to happen where you’re destined to win,” Force said. “It was amazing. On some days, magical things just happen. Things went right and we were able to win the race. It was like it was destiny and it was a great weekend for my team. To finally get a win this year gives me a lot of confidence.”

Hight finished as the runner-up as he advanced to his third final round of the 2022 season. He remained second in points behind leader Matt Hagan, while Force jumped to fourth.

In Top Fuel, Salinas earned his second victory this season and fifth in his career, going an impressive 3.708 at 330.47 in his 11,000-horsepower Pep Boys/Scrappers Racing dragster in a final round quad that also featured Cameron Ferre, Spencer Massey, and Josh Hart. On a wild day that included a number of upsets, Salinas was consistent throughout, running 3.765 and 3.708 to reach final round. He put together another solid run in the finals, joining Brittany Force as the only two-time winners in the class in 2022.

“We have a very, very consistent car," Salinas said. “The consistency of the car, the crew, everybody on the team, it's amazing. Rob Flynn is an amazing crew chief. All our runs (in eliminations) were in the 70s. We’ve worked so hard to get here. Most people don't understand this stuff is hard, We're racing the best guys in the world. But if you believe you belong here, do the right things to stay here, you're going to be here, and you're going to win."

Cameron Ferre finished as the runner-up, going 3.924 at 307.44 as he tried to pick up his first career win. Brittany Force maintained the points lead, while Salinas moved into second with the victory.

The Charlotte four-wide event continues to treat Johnson very well, as the Pro Stock Motorcycle veteran rode his way to a second straight win and a second consecutive victory at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Johnson went 6.740 at 200.65 on his USA Electric Suzuki in the finals, easily distancing himself from Karen Stoffer, Eddie Krawiec and Joey Gladstone. It gives Johnson his 11th career victory and plenty of momentum after also winning last weekend in Houston. At zMAX Dragway, Johnson had the quickest bike of every session during eliminations, including an impressive run of 6.712 at 201.40 in the second round that set the track record. He also moved into the points lead with his second victory this season.

“These bikes, they’re so hard to ride perfectly,” Johnson said. “We made some good runs today, but it’s never going to be an easy day in this class. For us to win, it’s special and this track is always a special place. Anytime you can win and win a race at a Bruton Smith track, you’re killing it and doing a great job.”

Stoffer, who won the opener, in Gainesville finished as the runner-up with her run of 6.824 at 198.88 in the championship round quad. She now trails Johnson by six points.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action May 13-15 with the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Final finish order (1-16) for professional categories at the 12th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL: 1. Mike Salinas; 2. Cameron Ferre; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Spencer Massey; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Steve Torrence; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Doug Foley; 16. Antron Brown.

FUNNY CAR: 1. John Force; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Mike McIntire; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Dale Creasy Jr.; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Chad Green; 15. Paul Lee.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Matt Smith; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Michael Ray; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Chris Bostick.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Sunday's final results from the 12th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the sixth of 22 in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL: Mike Salinas, 3.708 seconds, 330.47 mph def. Cameron Ferre, 3.986 seconds, 272.56 mph and Josh Hart, 9.949 seconds, 84.21 mph and Spencer Massey, 13.713 seconds, 74.83 mph;

FUNNY CAR: John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.914, 328.86 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.038, 267.85 and Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.253, 225.11 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 9.391, 82.53;

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.740, 200.65 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.824, 198.88 and Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.859, 198.23 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.909, 199.32;

Top Alcohol Dragster -- Corey Michalek, 5.353, 265.64 def. Jasmine Salinas, 5.320, 275.39 and Megan Smith, 5.492, 259.16 and Taylor Vetter, 6.092, 197.08;

Top Alcohol Funny Car -- Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.475, 268.92 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.528, 266.11 and Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.507, 268.87 and Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.568, 263.62;

Factory Stock Showdown -- Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.818, 178.97 def. David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 8.072, 175.98 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.093, 174.44 and Scott Libersher, Camaro, 14.480, 72.55;

Pro Modified -- Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.795, 252.14 def. Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.998, 247.52 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, broke and Stan Shelton, Mustang, broke;

Top Fuel Harley -- Randal Andras, Weekend, 6.244, 224.81 def. Tii Tharpe, Weekend, 6.281, 224.40.

Competition Eliminator -- Tom Ratliff, Dragster, 8.311, 158.06 def. Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.940, 176.30.

Super Stock -- Joe Lisa, Chevy Camaro, 9.971, 132.95 def. Jeff Longhany, Pontiac Firebird, 9.867, 136.07.

Stock Eliminator -- Daren Poole-Adams, Chevy Camaro, 9.749, 134.63 def. Jack Zimmerman, Dodge Challenger, 10.706, 117.78.

Super Comp -- Michael Handras, Dragster, 8.909, 184.27 def. John Labbous Jr., Dragster, 8.892, 177.91.

Super Gas -- Craig Porter, Ford Mustang, 9.894, 163.69 def. Rusty Cook, Chevy Corvette, 9.893, 164.45.

Super Street -- Jason Bator, Chevy Chevelle, 10.887, 141.85 def. Keith Mayers, Porsche, 10.879, 153.60.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers -- Scott Neal, Dragster, 7.164, 186.30 def. Zach Sackman, Dragster, 6.309, 217.04.

Junior Dragster Shootout -- Matthew Peterson, Dragster, 8.869, 74.35 def. Lincoln McMaster, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Final round-by-round results from the 12th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE -- Doug Kalitta, 3.725, 327.19 and Mike Salinas, 3.765, 329.34 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.806, 317.27 and Doug Foley, 4.082, 245.32; Clay Millican, 3.748, 327.51 and Josh Hart, 3.735, 328.38 def. Steve Torrence, 3.967, 270.10 and Shawn Langdon, 4.028, 225.00; Spencer Massey, 3.749, 323.27 and Brittany Force, 3.732, 329.67 def. Leah Pruett, 3.741, 323.89 and Tony Schumacher, 3.753, 320.89; Justin Ashley, no time and Cameron Ferre, 3.841, 320.66 def. Austin Prock, no time and Antron Brown, 5.623, 125.63;

SEMIFINALS -- Hart, 3.751, 323.97 and Massey, 3.881, 310.41 def. Millican, 5.381, 130.18 and Force, 5.613, 147.05; Salinas, 3.708, 331.77 and Ferre, 3.924, 307.44 def. Kalitta, 4.344, 200.62 and Ashley, 5.547, 125.88;

FINAL -- Salinas, 3.708, 330.47 def. Ferre, 3.986, 272.56, Hart, 9.949, 84.21 and Massey, 13.713, 74.83.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE -- Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.880, 332.67 and Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.921, 328.46 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.918, 311.05 and Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.005, 307.44; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.878, 331.20 and John Force, Camaro, 3.892, 335.07 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.899, 324.98 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.895, 331.69 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 3.966, 316.01 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.652, 127.04 and Paul Lee, Charger, 13.325, 62.51; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.892, 330.39 and Ron Capps, Supra, 3.923, 326.08 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.020, 315.19 and Chad Green, Mustang, 4.026, 275.79;

SEMIFINALS -- Capps, 3.954, 323.89 and McIntire, 4.031, 312.64 def. Hagan, 8.168, 91.59 and Todd, 10.389, 89.36; Hight, 3.902, 329.83 and Force, 3.934, 328.62 def. Tasca III, 3.975, 325.30 and Pedregon, 8.660, 86.83;

FINAL -- Force, 3.914, 328.86 def. Hight, 4.038, 267.85, Capps, 4.253, 225.11 and McIntire, 9.391, 82.53.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE -- Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki Haybusa, 6.796, 199.40 and Jerry Savoie, 6.804, 198.93 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.932, 197.86 and Michael Ray, Victory, 6.962, 192.47; Karen Stoffer, 6.793, 198.12 and Jim Underdahl, 6.833, 199.88 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.931, 198.35 and Chris Bostick, Suzuki Hayabusa, broke; Steve Johnson, 6.769, 201.04 and Angie Smith, EBR, 6.819, 199.46 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.867, 198.03 and Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.972, 189.39; Angelle Sampey, Hayabusa, 6.760, 199.20 and Joey Gladstone, Hayabusa, 6.848, 200.26 def. Matt Smith, 6.869, 198.61 and Kelly Clontz, Suzuki TL, 13.436, 45.62;

SEMIFINALS -- Johnson, 6.712, 201.40 and Stoffer, 6.810, 198.64 def. Underdahl, 6.861, 200.44 and A. Smith, 6.807, 201.79; Gladstone, 6.818, 198.90 and Krawiec, 6.847, 199.67 def. Sampey, 6.801, 201.40 and Savoie, 6.789, 199.79;

FINAL -- Johnson, 6.740, 200.65 def. Stoffer, 6.824, 198.88, Krawiec, 6.859, 198.23 and Gladstone, 6.909, 199.32.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Point standings (top 10) for NHRA professional categories following the 12th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series -

Top Fuel: 1. Brittany Force, 478; 2. Mike Salinas, 461; 3. Justin Ashley, 432; 4. Steve Torrence, 427; 5. Clay Millican, 328; 6. Josh Hart, 294; 7. Austin Prock, 288; 8. Doug Kalitta, 263; 9. Tony Schumacher, 243; 10. Antron Brown, 230.

Funny Car: 1. Matt Hagan, 567; 2. Robert Hight, 545; 3. Ron Capps, 501; 4. John Force, 375; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 340; 6. J.R. Todd, 295; 7. Bob Tasca III, 283; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 273; 9. Chad Green, 269; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 244.

Pro Stock Motorcycle: 1. Steve Johnson, 295; 2. Karen Stoffer, 289; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 206; 4. Joey Gladstone, 197; 5. Angie Smith, 181; 6. Jerry Savoie, 158; 7. Matt Smith, 156; 8. Angelle Sampey, 150; 9. Jim Underdahl, 139; 10. (tie) Chris Bostick, 113, Marc Ingwersen, 113.