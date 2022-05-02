ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Outlander finale recap: Is Claire arrested for murder?

By Lincee Ray
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFraser's Ridge may look like a peaceful place to live on a surface level, but there comes a time when the wheat separates from the chaff, and you're left with a bunch of angry people shaking flaming pitchforks in your direction. So how did we get here?. It's those...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Outlander star shocks with major new look for season 7 - see pic

Outlander has confirmed that it is already filming season seven with a first snap from the set - and it looks one of the main stars has a whole new look! While usually rocking long hair, Richard Rankin - who plays Roger Mackenzie - can be seen with newly short hair for the new series, and fans had plenty to say about it!
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Outlander casts adult William Ransom, Jamie's son

The Outlander cast is expanding once more. On Thursday, Starz announced casting for a key season 7 role, that of William Ransom, the adult version of Jamie's (Sam Heughan) love child and adopted son of Lord John Grey (David Berry). Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space, The Craft: Legacy) will step...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Outlander producer promises 'exciting' season 7: 'The Revolution is here'

Fresh off the season 6 finale, we spoke to Outlander executive producer Maril Davis about the exciting cliffhanger, outstanding episodes from the season, and what we can expect from our favorite soulmates, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the upcoming season 7. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: It's hard to pinpoint...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How Does ‘Ozark’ End? That Series Finale, Explained

Once upon a time — way back in 2017 — Ozark was a quaint show about a husband and wife who had to launder cartel money to save their lives. Countless deaths, betrayals, and innovative strings of curse words later, that’s all changed. Over the course of its four seasons, Ozark has evolved into one of the most shocking and addicting crime dramas on television.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Vlahos
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Sophie Skelton
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

This Is Us Spoilers: Chris Geere Shared A Revealing Detail About Series’ Final Scene

Four episodes remain for NBC’s emotional family drama This Is Us, and as creator Dan Fogelman works to wrap up all the plot points that he’s planted throughout the six seasons, members of the cast keep giving fans little hints of what’s left to come. Milo Ventimiglia said he was “incredibly devastated” when he learned how the series would end, while Mandy Moore said she threw up after reading the second-to-last script. Sterling K. Brown predicted ugly crying, and he actually followed through with a tearful plea for Moore to win an Emmy. The latest to cough up some intriguing details was Chris Geere, who spoke perhaps too openly about This Is Us’ final scene.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Fraser S Ridge#Frasers
EW.com

Jerry verDorn, Guiding Light and One Life to Live star, dies at 72

Jerry verDorn, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his longtime role as attorney Ross Marler on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, died peacefully on May 1 after a months-long cancer illness, his family announced. He was 72. In lieu of flowers, verDorn's family has asked for donations to be...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Star Reacts to The Rings of Power Trailer

The Lord of the Rings trilogy st ar Sean Astin had a powerful reaction to the first trailer for Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Astin played Samwise Gamgee, Frodo's dedicated companion and, some would say, the true hero of Middle-earth in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. Prime Video's Rings of Power occurs centuries before then, during Middle-earth's Second Age. Astin attended Calgary Expo 2022, where he reunited on stage with fellow hobbits Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd for the first time in 10 years. During his panel, Astin shared his reaction to the first Rings of Power trailer and his sense that Prime Video is too invested in the franchise not to get it right.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jeff Daniels To Headline ‘A Man In Full’ Netflix Limited Series From David E. Kelley & Regina King

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels has been tapped as the lead of A Man in Full, a six-episode limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel, from David E. Kelley and Regina King. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. 2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders A Man In Full revolves around Charlie Croker (Daniels), a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy. Crude, rude and irrepressible, Charlie...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Maryanne Oketch has a breakdown in Survivor deleted scene

You might think that the hardest weather-related thing about being stuck on a tropical island for Survivor would be having to endure extreme heat and the threat of dehydration. And we have certainly seen instances (Cambodia, anyone?) where that has been a major concern. But the reality is that the much bigger nuisance is not the heat, but the cold.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Warren Leight Exits as Showrunner Ahead of Season 24

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight will not be back for the procedural’s upcoming 24th season. The EP broke the news late Tuesday on social media. “The final day of shooting is always bittersweet,” he wrote on Twitter. “Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.” Leight was showrunner on SVU from Seasons 13 to 17. He returned...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
EW.com

See new and familiar faces in The Umbrella Academy season 3 first-look photos

The Netflix superhero series returns June 22. These first photos give a glimpse of what's to come with the new Sparrow Academy. Season 3 of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will find the team back in the present day — but the world looks different than they remember. Netflix released a bunch of first-look photos this week, so we now have a better idea of what the new status quo looks like.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star delivers disappointing update about season five

Bad news, Yellowstone fans - it seems that season five filming might not begin next month as previously reported. Speaking in a new interview, Gil Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in the smash hit Paramount drama, revealed that for undisclosed reasons, things may be running behind schedule. WATCH:...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy