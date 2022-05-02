Outlander finale recap: Is Claire arrested for murder?

The Lord of the Rings trilogy st ar Sean Astin had a powerful reaction to the first trailer for Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Astin played Samwise Gamgee, Frodo's dedicated companion and, some would say, the true hero of Middle-earth in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. Prime Video's Rings of Power occurs centuries before then, during Middle-earth's Second Age. Astin attended Calgary Expo 2022, where he reunited on stage with fellow hobbits Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd for the first time in 10 years. During his panel, Astin shared his reaction to the first Rings of Power trailer and his sense that Prime Video is too invested in the franchise not to get it right.
