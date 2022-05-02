ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portland Police Overwhelmed With Calls

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn extraordinarily busy evening of significant events strained Portland Police Bureau resources overnight. The following is a brief roundup of the events, and is not a comprehensive list of all calls during this time period. All information is preliminary and subject to change as additional investigation is done. On...

1190kex.iheart.com

Comments / 6

candycane
4d ago

Yeah. We Democrats defunded police. Going to be a frolicking summer

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Precinct#Portland Police Bureau#Law Enforcement
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy