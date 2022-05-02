Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garza, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Independence 30.0 32.3 Thu 11 pm CD 21.4 13.5 12.4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO