Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garza, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin A gust front with strong winds ahead of showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin, western Fergus and eastern Chouteau Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fort Benton to 8 miles southwest of Geraldine to Geyser. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Fort Benton, Stanford, Geraldine, Denton, Winifred, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Loma, Coffee Creek, Suffolk, Square Butte, Judith Landing, Hilger, Christina, Iliad, Virgelle and Benchland. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 29 and 58, and between mile markers 70 and 88. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 1 and 17. Highway 87 between mile markers 44 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
