In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration.

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers will be available for purchase through select retailers.

Buyers will have the option to discover if their local stores have the shoes in stock.

The collaboration will also appear on the shoe-purchasing app, Nike SNKRS.

In 2004, Nike released their first Hello Kitty designs - two pairs of Air Prestos designed by Steven Smith and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The first pair of 2004 sneakers featured a pink and peach color scheme with Hello Kitty in her typical red bow and blue overalls.

Another pair saw Hello Kitty faces in black and blue.

What do the new Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers look like?

The latest round of Hello Kitty sneakers will feature a sky blue base with floating Hello Kitty Faces.

Each shoe tongue is home to a red bow.

The soles feature a sky blue backdrop complete with clouds and a smiling sun, a connecting rainbow, grass, and trees.

A white Hello Kitty face covers the back of the shoes.

The shoes feature a white Hello Kitty face on the back Credit: Nike

How much do the Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers cost?

The latest pair of Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers will retail at $140.

Tobie Hatfield designed the first Nike Air Presto prototype in 1996.

"Its most distinctive feature was the V-notch, a carved-out area by the ankle," said Pamelya Cambe via Lifestyle Asia.

"It was meant to improve the heel fit, but a test run revealed that it also allowed the sneakers to stretch and be filled out by its wearers' feet - without compromising comfort."

