DPS reports 12 burglaries near SU campus since April 16
By Francis Tang
Daily Orange
4 days ago
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Five burglaries have recently occurred in off-campus neighborhoods, according to a Department of Public Safety email Sunday evening. The most recent burglaries occurred at 800 block of Ackerman...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
CAMDEN — A 76-year-old man died while hunting in the woods off Howd Road in Camden, possibly from a medical event or drowning, according to the New York State Police. The victim, whose identity was not released, was missing for about 36 hours before his family found him in the woods off Howd Road at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (5/04; 3:50 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police (BAPD) announced Wednesday afternoon they arrested the 17-year-old student who was under investigation for bringing a gun to Broken Arrow High School in his car. The student will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of the...
Pulaski, N.Y. – A large number of police officers flooded the village of Pulaski Tuesday evening when they received reports of a troubled man with a loaded shotgun in his car outside a local bar. Patrol cars from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski Police Department and State Police...
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
BROOKFIELD — A 38-year-old man has been charged with an armed home invasion in Madison County Thursday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Fredrick Canfield forced his way into a residence on Route 8 in Brookfield at about 10 p.m. Thursday while armed with a gun. Deputies said Canfield got into a physical fight with a person inside, before stealing property and fleeing the scene. The attack was also in violation of an order of protection filed against Canfield, authorities noted.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 24-year-old man was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after he was shot in the arm on the city’s South Side, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle at about 12:24 p.m. after he was shot in the 200 block of Chavez Terrace, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Tuesday night.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office reported the death of an inmate at the Otsego County Jail. On Sunday, May 1, just before 4 p.m., correction officers found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell during rounds. The inmate was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. at Bassett Medical Center. The...
Comments / 1