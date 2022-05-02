ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Man’s Body Found on Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Rochester

By Andy Brownell
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered near downtown Rochester....

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rochester man found in stolen vehicle that was left running, unlocked

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after police said he was found in a stolen vehicle. Police said a Stewartville woman went into a Kwik Trip on 3rd Ave and 12th St SE Saturday around 2:45 p.m. Police said she left her vehicle running and unlocked while she went inside. When she came out, her vehicle was gone.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police ID man struck, killed by train in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police on Monday identified a 29-year-old man who was hit by a train and killed. The man, Joshua Crews, from the Rochester area, was found deceased April 30 at 6:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Civic Center Dr. Police said he was struck by the train...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Rochester
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Stolen car means probation for a Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a car and then selling it results in probation for a North Iowa man. Justin Travis Drake, 34 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for an incident in November 2021. Law enforcement...
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged with drug possesion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man was arrested and charged with drug possession and sales. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said it executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a storage locker in rural Kasota. There, agents located 1,064 counterfeit 30 mg Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, which is commonly referred to as “Mbox 30 pills.”
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Man, 52, injured after motorcycle accident in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A 52-year-old Nashua man was injured Friday following a motorcycle accident. The Iowa State Patrol said William Cleveland was taken to Floyd County Medical Center after the crash on Highway 218 on mile marker 224. Authorities said he was southbound, which is in a construction zone,...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy