North Star Advocacy starts SODA

A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
Southern University is mourning the loss of freshman cheerleader Arlana Miller, who apparently took her life after leaving a lengthy Instagram post.
The post Southern University cheerleader passes away tragically appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0