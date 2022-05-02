Heat list Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker as questionable, Kyle Lowry out for Game 1
Ky Carlin: Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers
I’ll go into more detail on this in my series preview (coming soon), but I think PJ Tucker is the X-factor of MIA/PHI.
The Heat will probably counter the Sixers’ switch-hunting by playing Tucker on smalls. If he can hold his own & contain Harden/Maxey, it’ll be 2-0 Miami quick. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will be without Kyle Lowry and the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid in Game 1.
Spoelstra: “They feel like they have enough, we feel like we have enough. I guess probably both sides are ready just to tip this thing up.”
Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation
Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow
Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers – 8:04 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Yeah Giannis is such a force
Multiple bodies have to be on him at all times
Curious to see how these two would match up with him in that scenario due to doubles, with Butler/Lowry roaming pic.twitter.com/1gh8gF0hxg – 3:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry strained his hamstring on April 22. Today is his ninth full day of recovery. There’s still optimism that Lowry will be able to play in this second-round series at some point, maybe even early in the series. – 1:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Game 1 of Sixers/Heat: No Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) and no Kyle Lowry (hamstring).
Adebayo on Lowry being out, “I feel like the rest of the team is built for it.” – 12:32 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Figure on Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Lowry. But this well could be another Victor Oladipo moment at hand. – 12:29 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kyle Lowry officially out for Game 1 vs 76ers
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for Game 1:
Morris (illness) questionable
Martin (left ankle sprain) questionable
Tucker (right calf strain) questionable
Strus (hamstring strain) questionable
Butler (knee inflammation) questionable
Herro (illness) questionable
Lowry (hamstring) OUT – 12:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “I think both rosters are going into this battle knowing that both sides got enough to get the job done. We’ve got a job to do. They’ve got a job to do. But I’m banking on the Miami Heat.” – 9:29 AM
Hearing Jimmy Butler talk about Joel Embiid and his injury makes me sad that they still aren’t teammates. They should be. – 7:33 PM
Just enjoy this back and forth between Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker on IG pic.twitter.com/HUj2j2cOb5 – 4:52 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tyler Herro said he is good to go for Game 1 after missing Friday’s practice while dealing with a cold. – 12:06 PM
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS – 12:04 PM
Jimmy Butler (knee) back at practice today. – 12:02 PM
Tyler Herro (illness) back at practice today. – 12:02 PM
In 3 games against Philly this season, Duncan Robinson: 27.6% from deep
In 4 games, Max Strus: 25% from deep
In 3 games, Tyler Herro: 30% from deep
All of those percentages are well below their regular season numbers. #Sixers – 11:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM
Jimmy Butler going back to Philly to remind them he’s taken Miami to the Finals since they chose not to re-sign him will be one of more intriguing subplots of a series that will be filled with them. Kyle Lowry back home. Joel Embiid vs Bam Adebayo. James Harden vs…South Beach. – 9:32 PM
Ira Winderman: Butler on his knee soreness, “It’s all right. We got another day inbetween.” Says will be good to go Monday. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 30, 2022
Butler missed Tuesday’s Game 5 because of his right knee issue and Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 after tweaking his hamstring during Game 3 of the first round on April 22. The hope is both will be available when the Heat opens its second-round series against the 76ers on Monday at FTX Arena, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t ready Friday to give a definitive comment on their status. “Physically, each day we’ll get a better idea,” Spoelstra said. “But everybody has made progress. Everybody was doing something, whether it was in the practice or on the side. I took that as an encouraging sign.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022
Butler’s knee issue is not considered serious, with no MRI or other medical tests planned for the injury. Lowry’s strained hamstring is also not considered significant, but it’s an injury that can take a few weeks to heal. “I’m expecting them to get healthy day by day, honestly,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said when asked if he expects Butler and Lowry to be available for the start of the second round. “If they can go, they can go. If they’re not, we got to go out there regardless. You can’t push back Game 1.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022
