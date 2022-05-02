ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

O’Ward shifts focus away from contract and picks up victory

By Associated Press, Jenna Fryer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgElM_0fQ5FXxo00

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — All it took was a change of mindset for Pato O’Ward to turn around his season.

Now he’s on the verge of signing a new contract and a win Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park moved him back into the championship picture.

“It’s all smiles and unicorns, man,” O’Ward said Sunday after his first victory of the season.

O’Ward entered the season vocally unhappy about his current contract with Arrow McLaren SP, which has the popular Mexican signed through 2024 to team-friendly terms. O’Ward wanted more money, more assurances for his Formula One aspirations and a new contract.

But when his unhappiness began to hurt his on-track performance, O’Ward made a conscious decision to compartmentalize his complaints and focus on his job. The effort led to Sunday’s win, his first of the year and third of his career.

O’Ward used a strong outside pass of pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay after both pitted for fresh tires to take the lead then drive away for the victory. The win broke a Team Penske stranglehold on this year’s IndyCar results.

“Man, it sucks to be at war within your own team, right? So I’m glad there’s been more positive talks for the future,” said O’Ward, who has agreed with McLaren on principle on an extension.

“I was tired of being 10th and 11th and fifth and I said ‘Let’s get a win under our belts so we can climb back into this championship race.’”

The victory rocketed O’Ward from ninth to fifth in the standings.

Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden swept the first three races of the season, all while O’Ward was pouting over his contract. But on the eve of the Long Beach Grand Prix two weeks ago, the 22-year-old decided he didn’t want to throw his season away over hurt feelings.

He dug deep for a fifth-place finish at Long Beach, huddled with McLaren head Zak Brown on the terms of an extension, then showed up in Barber ready to win some races. His shot came after a pit stop with 28 laps remaining when VeeKay and O’Ward pitted at the same time.

VeeKay came out ahead but O’Ward hunted him through the first four turns then used a brave move — and his push-to-pass — around the Dutchman to seize control of the race.

The win made Chevrolet 4 for 4 as IndyCar heads next to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The driver in our team… is the quarterback, right? As the quarterback goes, the rest of the team goes. As the driver goes, the rest of the team goes,” said McLaren team president Taylor Kiel. “He has such an infectious spirit, such an energy, that it’s impactful to what we do in a very good way.

“I think we’ve got a driver that can compete and win at any circuit type. We put a good car together. If we come prepared, roll off the truck in a good window, it’s hard to beat.”

Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion and defending race winner at Barber, finished second for Chip Ganassi Racing and reclaimed the points lead. His attention then turned to three weeks of racing in Indianapolis, where Palou was runner-up in last year’s Indianapolis 500.

VeeKay, who led a race-high 57 of the 90 laps, faded to third for Ed Carpenter Racing.

“I was so much looking in my mirrors that I forgot to use my push-to-pass,” VeeKay said of not using a burst of extra horsepower to hold off O’Ward.

Will Power rallied from 19th to finish fourth, the best of the Penske drivers, while six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was fifth for Ganassi.

There were late-race fireworks between fellow Honda drivers Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean as the two raced for position, and an irate Rahal screamed over his radio “that guy’s a punk! He hit me on purpose.”

An animated Rahal was seen after smacking his arm into Grosjean teammate Alexander Rossi to demonstrate Grosjean hitting Rahal’s car.

“We touched a couple of times, but it was good racing,” said Grosjean, who denied hitting Rahal on purpose. “No. No. No. It’s IndyCar, wheel-to-wheel action.”

Rahal didn’t believe him.

“Look at that, look at how much room he has!” Rahal said watching the replay. “I’m just frustrated because this isn’t the first time. In St. Pete, he hit everybody.”

Rahal then wondered if IndyCar officials are watching Grosjean — and even if they are, will they do anything about excessive aggression?

“As another driver in the series told me, ‘You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,’ and he’s had this reputation his whole career in Europe and we’re learning his reputation quickly here,” Rahal said. “If race control doesn’t want to do anything, then they aren’t going to do anything. But when we go and punt him, they better not do anything to me. In the past, I’ve been penalized for a lot less than that.”

UP NEXT

IndyCar is off next weekend and most of the drivers are headed to Miami for Formula One’s debut race on Sunday. The series returns to action May 14 on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. VeeKay is the defending race winner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

5 charged after Greenfield police bust drug-dealing gang

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Five people are facing charges after police in Greenfield say they busted open a drug dealing operation that stretched into Marion County. Amanda Zurwell, Christopher Mize, Diana Holbrook and James Shearer have all been arrested and are facing numerous charges including dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in narcotics, corrupt business influence and criminal […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

3 arrested in Lafayette meth bust

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people are under arrest for suspected drug dealing after a joint operation uncovered a stash of methamphetamine, firearms, cash and other drugs in a Lafayette home. Cody Sallee, 24; Michell Smith, 47; and Cassandra Baker, 32, have been charged with numerous drug charges. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the drug […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
FOX59

Docs: Kokomo parents beat 9 year-old girl and bashed her head into a wall

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested in Kokomo after a local school contacted police about a student’s bruising. The Kokomo School Corporation alerted police on March 24 about possible abuse after they noticed bruises on a 9-year-old-girl. The girl was checked out at the hospital, and medical staff determined she was malnourished. […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Witness tell FOX59 she saw driver get out of murdered man’s car

AVON, Ind. — Harpreet Singh was headed to the grocery store from the Avon home he shared with his parents one afternoon last week. When he didn’t return from the trip to the store, a missing person report was filed with the Avon Police Department. It was on Monday, four miles directly east of the […]
AVON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Brown
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Rinus Veekay
FOX59

Man injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man was transported to an Indianapolis hospital following a weekend hit-and-run crash. The Anderson Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at 53rd Street and Madison Avenue. Officers found David Reese, 64, lying in the road with serious leg injuries. He was taken to an Anderson-area hospital before […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Overnight shootings in Indy leave 3 dead, 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men are dead and one is wounded following a pair of overnight shootings in Indianapolis. Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning police were called to 34th and Caroline Avenue and found three men shot inside a car. Two of the victims died on scene. The third victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Ed Carpenter Racing#Ap#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Mexican#Team Penske#Indycar#Mclaren
FOX59

Marion Co. prosecutor: 7 people charged in 5 homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has announced charges against seven people in connection to five Indianapolis homicides. The charges stem from homicides from March 1 to April 30. Murder of Eric Preer Murder charges were filed on May 1 against Jalen Frierson and Hakeem Jackson in the shooting death of Eric Preer on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana state trooper arrested on battery charges

PERU, Ind. — A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department has been arrested and charged with committing battery against an Indiana State Police employee. Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery. State police said the criminal investigation into Meiser was recently launched after receiving word that he had reportedly […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

1 dead in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash on Old State Road 25 in Lafayette on Wednesday. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 10:14 p.m. in the 4880 block of Old State Road 25. Police said deputies arrived on scene to find a 2005 Chevy Service Truck located […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Cedar Lake woman

UPDATE: The woman has been found and is safe. CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 48-year-old woman from Cedar Lake. Indiana State Police said Geraldine Wolff is a white female, 5’5″ and 135 pounds, who has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on May […]
CEDAR LAKE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FOX59

Primary sheriff election comes down to 1 vote in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — In a case of every vote counts, a primary election race came down to a single deciding vote in Tipton County. Sheriff Tony Frawley is currently serving his second term in office. Due to term limits, voters in the county are deciding who Frawley’s replacement will be. On the Democratic side, […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man dies almost 1 year after being shot at local park, ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — On May 21, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Indianapolis Park Rangers were dispatched to Wes Montgomery Park on a report of a person shot. Upon arriving, rangers located the victim, then 25-year-old Keandre Coleman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Coleman was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Detectives with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy