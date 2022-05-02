ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brandon Clarke on Draymond's foul: I wasn't really shocked... it's something he's done in the past

 4 days ago
Geoff Calkins: Brandon Clarke on Draymond’s foul: “I wasn’t really shocked. He did hit me pretty hard twice, really, when I saw it again. It’s not shocking that he did that, it’s something that he did in the past.”

Source: Twitter @geoff_calkins

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Brandon Clarke:

“I think that we’ve shown that we can come back after losing one game.” – 7:34 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Brandon Clarke on Draymond’s foul: “I wasn’t really shocked. He did hit me pretty hard twice, really, when I saw it again. It’s not shocking that he did that, it’s something that he did in the past.” – 7:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Brandon Clarke said he has been watching Draymond Green deliver flagrant fouls for a long time and said about Draymond’s ejection: “He did hit me pretty hard twice.” – 7:31 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Brandon Clarke on Draymond Green’s Flagrant-2 foul on him:

“It’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past.” – 7:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Brandon Clarke is the most underrated player in these NBA Playoffs. His effort makes the whole Grizzlies better team. Keep your eyes on BC! #GrindCity5:40 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green has been ejected with 1:18 left in the half. Refs reviewed his foul on Brandon Clarke and called it a flagrant 2. – 4:59 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green gets ejected for a grab and yank of Brandon Clarke’s jersey. Warriors bench is stunned. Steph Curry to the referees: “That’s f****** crazy.” They thought it’d be a flagrant 1 maximum. – 4:59 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Crowd hollers “Throw him out” over Green’s foul of Brandon Clarke. Steve Kerr just smiles at the crowd’s opinion. – 4:57 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

I can’t think of two more opposite players to have in a frontcourt than Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson – 4:39 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Can probably count on one hand how many times the Brandon Clarke floater has been blocked this season but Draymond Green just did it. Elite defender and elite IQ to even know when to jump/anticipate that shot. – 4:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Brandon Clarke is a menace. – 4:17 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Brandon Clarke on that 2015 Tristan Thompson. Even when he doesn’t get the official statistic, he’s influencing the result of every rebound. – 4:16 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Brandon Clarke has been fantastic this postseason thus far. Shoutout the former SJSU Spartan. – 4:14 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

First 2 Brandon Clarke offensive possessions:

-Tipped offensive rebound for open Dillon Brooks 3-pointer

– Alley Oop

X-factor – 4:13 PM

Connor Letourneau: Was pretty clear postgame that Steve Kerr didn’t want to go into detail about Draymond Green’s ejection. Asked about the flagrant-2, Kerr said simply, “I was surprised. I was surprised.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 1, 2022

Mark Haynes: Jordan Poole on Draymond Green being ejected: “Personally, I didn’t think it was going to be a flagrant two, especially throwing him out in the first half. I didn’t think it was going to happen, but that’s what they called, and we did a really good job of fighting all game.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / May 1, 2022

Dionysis Aravantinos: Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 issues to Draymond Green. -via Twitter / May 1, 2022

Comments / 0

