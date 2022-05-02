ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Dayton woman identified as victim hit, killed by car on I-70 in Clark County Sunday night

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — A Dayton woman was hit and killed by a car on I-70 in Clark County Sunday night, according to state troopers.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the state Route 72 exit around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Sharon Johnson, 61, of Dayton was identified as the person killed in the crash, state troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a media release.

The incident started with a car, driven by Milan Anderson, 34 of Dayton, hitting a deer on the highway. The crash caused disabling damage and remained on the highway after hitting the deer, state troopers said.

Johnson was a passenger in the car and got out of the car after the first crash. Johnson was hit by an SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Eric Amah, 35, of Trotwood, and a passenger inside were not hurt in the crash. Anderson was also not injured in the incident, state troopers said.

The crash and investigation blocked the westbound lanes of I-70 for over three hours. State troopers routed traffic off the highway before reopening the highway around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Kathy Garza-Behr, Wildlife Communications Specialist for the Ohio Division of Wildlife, told News Center 7′s John Bedell that they see a “little bump in activity as does are trying to disperse out and find new territory to have their young.”

If you’re driving and area about to hit a deer, the Division of Wildlife said to try and hit the deer with the most of your car, right in the center.

“Don’t veer because you may go into another lane or you may go off the side of the road. So slow up if you can, and if you strike them, get your car stopped and pull it safely off the road completely if you can or drive on up to where you can pull it off the road,” Garza-Behr said.

