Arizona State

The race for Arizona Governor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRam Homecare LLC is a small company that helps developmentally disabled people. But because of recent gas siphoning and catalytic converter thefts, the company is having a tough time transporting those who are part of the program. |. The...

Jesse Grant
4d ago

i know whomever must be republican or independent someone who will deal with the border and keep arizona a decent state and help to bring back a decent living and housing stop all these new construction and create a better invitement

Arizona Watchdog
4d ago

Well I don't trust Democrats at all as no democrat I've ever heard of has ever done anything but take away our constitutional rights and freedom, but for certain, Katie Hobbs would be a complete total disaster for Arizona.

MI 2cents
4d ago

Kari Lake knows how to handle the fake news media, and is strong on border control. She'll uphold our Constitutional freedoms (unlike Ducey) Kari for AZ Governor!!.

