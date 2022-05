The 2022 Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, with the 148th running of the event set to take place this Saturday, May 7. Serving as the horse-racing world’s premier event, the Kentucky Derby attracts a lot of bettors, from the experienced horse racing minds, to the casuals who only dip their toes into the racing waters on the first Saturday of every May. If you clicked on this, you probably know which category you fall under.

