Body appears to be discovered at Lake Mead, officials say

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
Human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, officials say.

National Park Service rangers said they began searching the area near Hemenway Harbor around 3:00 p.m. after a witness reported finding a barrel containing human remains.

UPDATE: LVMPD says barrel dumped in Lake Mead containing remains was from 1980s

The National Park Service Investigative Service Branch said they are coordinating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Crime Scene Investigations Section to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner said they have been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing according to a press release.

No further information is available to post at this time.

KTNV is continuing to get more information on this incident as it becomes available.

Deth Bounnhingyong
4d ago

dam if they did a wide sweep of lake meade. They will come across hundreds of bodies in boxes, with chains and cement. from the 60s all the way until today.

