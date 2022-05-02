School Spotlight: Murfreesboro City Schools recognizes educators for achievements

Here is the latest from Murfreesboro City Schools.

MCS teachers receive gifted endorsement

Eighteen teachers from Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) received their Tennessee Employment Standard for Gifted Teaching last week after completing the Middle Tennessee State University/Murfreesboro City Schools Gifted Academy. Since its inception in 2015, 186 teachers have graduated from the academy.

The Gifted Academy, sponsored by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation, MTSU and MCS, aims to expand gifted education programs by equipping teachers with tools to identify and engage gifted students. The program presents teachers with advanced training to assist in planning higher-level thinking activities and detailed tasks for gifted learners.

In other news: Former Walter Hill Elementary educators accused of child abuse accept judicial diversion

Previously: School board holds roundtable meeting to hear from parents and teachers

The 2022-23 Gifted Academy Cohort Graduates are Michael Hebron, Marina Dupes, Christina Barnes, Kaitlyn Campbell, Charlotte Young, Crystal Landis, Nicole Jones, Kristin Bowers, Megan Mayton, Jennifer Beets, Amber Robinson, Katherine Tennant, Deming Wehby, Janice Michelle Grande, Alexandria Thornton, Emma Arnette, Kayla Stephens, and Kelsey Faye Bond as well as James Scannell from Rutherford County Schools.

The academy allows classroom teachers to participate in professional development to learn additional approaches to delivering instruction to address the unique needs of advanced students.

Additionally, MCS has gifted specialists working in the schools with teachers and parents to assure that gifted and talented students are connecting to thought-provoking learning experiences.

District recognition for MCS

Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce the 2021-2022 Employees of the Year including teachers and support staff. Teachers and staff were chosen by their peers, who were recognized at a recent banquet.

Teachers of the year can be found at dnj.com.

'Direct reflection of them': Central Magnet adds national honor to growing reputation

MTSU Mondays: Dual Enrollment helps senior graduate early; professors on global adventure

District-level recognition included:

Principal of the Year: Tiffany Strevel

Supervisor of the Year: Sheri Arnette

Central Office Support Staff of the Year: Rhonda Gore

Transportation Team Member of the Year: Joe Golden

Custodial Team Member of the Year: Robert Orr

Maintenance Team Member of the Year: Scott Nichols

ESP Staff of the Year: Connor Macneil and Jayla Hancock

ESP Assistant of the Year: Jami Parnell

Two educators were selected as system-level honorees and will represent MCS at the regional level. Recipients are Lance Pearcy from Salem Elementary and Kim Inglis from Black Fox Elementary.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: School Spotlight: Murfreesboro City Schools recognizes educators for achievements