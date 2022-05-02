NBA Injury Notes: Lowry, Butler, Embiid, Iggy, Herro

Kyle Lowry is out for Game 1 of the Sixers-Heat series with a hamstring injury. The point guard suffered the ailment in the middle of Miami’s first-round series with Atlanta and missed the final two contests (both Heat wins) as a result. Expect Gabe Vincent to continue to see additional run in Miami’s backcourt.

Jimmy Butler (knee irritation) and Tyler Herro (illness) are among six members of the Heat that are listed as questionable heading into the contest, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. Butler and Herro are both expected to suit up on Monday night.

The Heat are listed at -375 to win their series with the Sixers at PointsBet .

More NBA Injury Notes

Joel Embiid has been officially ruled out for the first two games of the series, though he could make a return for Game 3, Woj notes. Embiid is recovering from an orbital fracture as well as a concussion he suffered in the Sixers’ closeout win over the Raptors. The big man has previously played through a similar injury in his face, wearing a mask in order to suit up a few seasons ago.



has been officially ruled out for the first two games of the series, though he could make a return for Game 3, Woj notes. Embiid is recovering from an orbital fracture as well as a concussion he suffered in the Sixers’ closeout win over the Raptors. The big man has previously played through a similar injury in his face, wearing a mask in order to suit up a few seasons ago. Andre Iguodala didn’t play for the Warriors in Game 1 and he’s not expected to suit up in Game 2 as well. The veteran is dealing with a neck injury.

Special Betting Offer From PointsBet

Offer : Two risk-free bets up to $2,000

: Two risk-free bets up to $2,000 States : New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa

: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa Promo code: (T&C Apply)

Special Betting Offer From Fubo Sportsbook

Offer : One risk-free bet up to $1,000 + one month of free FuboTV.

: One risk-free bet up to $1,000 + one month of free FuboTV. States : Arizona, Iowa

: Arizona, Iowa Promo code: MVPBET (T&C Apply).

The post NBA Injury Notes: Lowry, Butler, Embiid, Iggy, Herro appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .