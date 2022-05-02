Clemens homers twice in Mud Hens' series-ending loss at Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. — The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the final game of their week-long series against Omaha on Sunday, giving up three home runs in a 7-4 loss.

Toledo (10-12) won three of the five games played during the series. One game was postponed, with a July 6 makeup date scheduled at Omaha’s Werner Park.

The Mud Hens had four home runs of their own in Sunday’s game, with Kody Clemens connecting on two of them. Eleven pitchers were used between the teams.

What happened: Clemens hit his fifth home run of the season in the top of the first inning, a one-out solo shot to right.

Chase Anderson, the Mud Hens’ starting pitcher, yielded back-to-back solo home runs to Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino with one down in the bottom of the first.

Omaha starter Brady Singer left the game after 48 pitches with two out in the third inning, having struck out three and walked one while allowing just one hit, the Clemens home run. Anderson went a bit longer, finishing in the fifth inning on 85 pitches, but wound up allowing a two-run homer to Dairon Blanco in the fifth that put Omaha up 4-2. He fell to 1-2, giving up four runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts. He also had two wild pitches.

Toledo had made it a one-run game in the top of the fifth on Ryan Lavarnway’s leadoff homer.

Daz Cameron connected on his first home run of the season with the Mud Hens in the top of the sixth, a solo shot with two down in the inning, to cut its deficit back down to a run. But Omaha (11-12) bumped its lead back up when Brewer Hicklen crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth on a double play, and Hicklen’s two-run double an inning later gave the Storm Chasers a 7-3 lead.

Clemens closed out scoring in the top of the eighth with his second homer of the night, a two-out solo shot.

Daniel Mengden (1-2) picked up the victory in relief for Omaha despite giving up the Lavarnway and Cameron home runs. The homers were the only hits he issued in 1⅔ innings pitched. He struck out three and walked none.

Game MVP: Clemens (2-for-4) now has 15 RBIs on the season.

Make note of it: Cameron has a hit in 10 of his 13 Triple-A games this season.

Up next: The Mud Hens return home to open a week-long series against Worcester that begins at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. It will be Worcester’s first visit to Toledo since the team moved from Pawtucket. Neither team has announced its starting pitcher.