The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins finish a 4-game series Thursday night! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Orioles prediction and pick. The Twins are looking to take the series after winning the first two of the 4-game set. The Orioles won last night 9-4 after a strong offensive showcase. The Twins are playing great baseball as of late, so it’s no surprise they have a chance to win three of four tonight. Minnesota is (15-10) on the season and is leading the AL Central Division by 3.5 games. As for the Orioles, they are (9-16) on the season and are last in the AL East Division — already nine games behind the New York Yankees.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO